IT Minister Lokesh unveils Konaseema Youth Summit poster

UNDAVALLI: The poster for the ‘Konaseema Youth Summit,’ scheduled for August 12 in Ramachandrapuram, to mark the International Youth Day was unveiled on Wednesday by IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh at the Chief Minister’s residence in Undavalli.

In a statement following the unveiling, Minister Lokesh encouraged young people to use such summits to sharpen their skills and ideas for the benefit of the State. He emphasised that youth summits provide an ideal platform for young individuals to express their thoughts and develop leadership qualities.

”Youth must use platforms like the Konaseema Youth Summit to improve their talents and learn to make swift decisions that suit the situation,” Lokesh said.

He added that the summit would also serve as a venue to discuss future development plans. Minister Lokesh specifically praised Labour Minister Subhash for organising the event, noting its importance for the State’s youth.

The unveiling took place just before a Cabinet meeting and was attended by several other Ministers, including Nimmala Ramanaidu, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Kollu Ravindra, S Savitha, Gummidi Sandhyarani, Anagani Satyaprasad, M Ramprasad Reddy, Kondapalli Srinivas, BC Janardhan Reddy, TG Bharat and Gottipati Ravi Kumar.