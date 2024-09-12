ITDA PO treks 10 km to reach out to landslide-hit

Paderu (ASR District) : In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek trekked 10 kilometres through muddy paths to reach Chattrapalli village, which was hit by landslides two days ago. He inspected the site where landslides had occurred and found that four houses were completely destroyed.

He said that among the four injured, one person suffered a broken leg. Medical treatment will be provided at the Chintapalli area hospital.

He clarified that the patient would be shifted to Visakhapatnam’s KG Hospital for advanced care, if needed. Abhishek noted that landslides had also damaged roads in 12 locations between Sapparla and Sileru.

He assured that road repair work is progressing rapidly and emphasised the need for a comprehensive survey of drinking water, electricity, and road issues in the affected villages. He also held a meeting with officials in Sapparla and instructed them to prepare detailed reports.

Abhishek confirmed that following state government directives, all affected individuals are being supported in every possible way. He also said that the Chief Minister’s Office is closely monitoring the situation. During his visit to Sapparla, Abhishek also inspected the relief centre set up at the village secretariat and farmer assistance centre, where he shared a meal with the affected residents.