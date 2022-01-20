Blow No 1

An employee will lose 2-3 increments due to 23% fitment that is less than the 27% Interim Relief. In effect, he loses at least Rs 4,000/month, all through his service

Blow No 2

Decrease in number of HRA slabs from 12/14.5/20/30% to 8/16/24% will affect the employees very dearly

• Employees in 12%

slab will lose 4%

• Employees in 14.5%

slab will lose 6.5%

• Employees in 20%

slab will lose 12%

• Employees in 30%

slab will lose 14% or 6%

Eg: Employees with

Rs 60,000 basic will lose

Rs 2,400 (4% loss) or Rs 3,900 (6.5% loss) or Rs 7,200 (12% loss) or Rs 3,600 (6%)

Blow No 3

Usually, PRC monetary benefits will apply from the date of implementation of IR. But it is not being implemented

It's a hit below the belt: Employees on PRC

Due to this, an employee with Rs 37,000 basic has to return Rs 10,017/month for 9 months

Blow No 4

Plan to recover IR difference of 21 months @4%, i.e. Rs 1,484 to a total of Rs 31,164 from an employee with a basic of Rs 37,100

Blow No 5

Plan to cut CCA in case of abolishment of CPS thus affecting employees monetarily

Blow No 6

Move to implement PRC every 10 years instead of present norm of 5 years

Blow No 7

Bid to increase the age for getting additional quantum of pension from 70 years to 80 years. Hitting the aged pensioners instead of taking care of them in the last phase of their lives.

Employees allege that this is a nefarious attempt to cut DA arrears due to govt staff.