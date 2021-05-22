It’s all about your faith

Chittoor: Palukuri Venkata Subba Rao, who is close to 100 years and has been leading a retired life for the past four decades stands as an example of how a person with simple habits and determination can win over Coronavirus.



Rao who retired as Superintendent in the judicial department is also a noted astrologer. He used to spend his time mostly reading religious scriptures like Ramayana, Mahabharatam and Bhagavad Gita apart from brisk walking every day. He says reading the scriptures cleanses his mind and walking cleanses his body.

He suddenly developed COVID-19 symptoms. But then as a man who had faced several challenges in life, he said that he felt this was yet another and perhaps the last challenge in his life. He said he was asked to be in home quarantine. Rao says he told himself, "Look you have seen everything in life. Take this as another challenge and win over it. I need to die a peaceful life and not because of Covid"

While following the instructions of the doctors, he used to spend his time in isolation room reading books and viewing Bhakti channels, do some meditations and remain positive

He was sure that he would recover in no time, his friends and relatives were not so sure. They thought because of the advanced age, it would be difficult for him to win over the virus. Even doctors were not very sure.

"Faith in God and my own belief that I will win, made me bounce back to normalcy, " says Rao.