It's all due to violation of traditions and customs: Tammineni Sitaram on coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram made interesting comments on the coronavirus outbreak. He said viruses such as coronavirus have occurred as a result of ignoring the culture and traditions of the country. People in the country have left the traditions and are accustomed to Western trends. He who toured the Srikakulam district and distributed essential items to the poor responded to the latest developments.

Tammineni reminded us that our country has had more dangerous diseases in the past. He said that although there were plague and dengue outbreaks, there was a remedy for it. He warned of more troubles in future if the people do not follow the rituals, culture and traditions.

However, Sitaram insisted everybody follow the lockdown rules without fail to contain the spread of the virus. He also advised people to maintain social distancing. Meanwhile, the coronavirus positive cases are mounting like anything. As many as 80 new cases and three death reported on Thursday taking the tally to 893. While 141 persons recovered and 27 persons reported dead.