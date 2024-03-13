It’s Anam vs Mekapati in Atmakur constituency

Nellore: The TDP high command at last finalised the candidature of Anam Ramanarayana Reddy for Atmakur Assembly constituency. With YSRCP allotting the ticket to Mekapati Vikram Reddy, a tough battle between the TDP and YSRCP is on the cards in the constituency. Vikram Reddy is contesting for the second time on YSRCP ticket (2022 bypoll, 2024) While Anam Ramanarayana Reddy is contesting for the first from Atmakur on the TDP ticket. Anam told the media at his residence late on Sunday evening that he is likely to contest from Atmakur.

"As per the instructions of party national president N Chandrababu Naidu I will be in the fray on TDP banner from Atmakuru Assembly constituency," he said. Initially, the TDP thought of fielding former MLA Bollineni Krishnama Naidu from Atmakur, but later change its decision.

It may recalled that Krishnama Naidu has contested from Atmakur in 2019 elections and was defeated in the hands of YSRCP nominee Mekapati Goutham Reddy by a margin of 22,276 votes. It is learnt that as Krishnama Naidu was not interested in contesting in the coming polls, the TDP had to field Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

While Anam wanted to contest from Venkatagiri and approached the TDP leadership, the seat was not vacant as the party had already finalised the candidature of former Venkatagiri MLA Kurukonda Ramakrishna for the ensuing elections. However, after confirmation of his candidature in Atmakur, Anam is now busy holding meetings with his followers and local leaders in the constituency appealing to them to extend their support to him for the coming polls. Merger of Rapuru and Marripadu mandals in the Atmakur Assembly constituency and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy quitting the YSRCP seem to have turned into an advantage for Anam. He is confident of securing majority of votes in both mandals.

Chandrasekhar Reddy who has joined the TDP after quitting the ruling party, has a strong hold in Marripadu and he is extending full support to Anam. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy got elected twice from Rapuru constituency twice in 1999 (TDP banner) and 2004 (Congress).

Following the merger of Rapuru in Atmakur, he was also elected from Atmakur in 2009 on Congress ticket. Subsequently, Anam contesting on the Congress ticket lost in 2014 to YSRCP candidate Mekapati Goutham Reddy. In fact the Congress party was wiped out in the State following the bifurcation. Anam joined the YSRCP ahead of 2019 polls and was elected from Venkatagiri.

At a recent party meeting, YSRCP nominee Mekapti Vikram Reddy exuded confidence that he would register an easy victory in Atmakur.