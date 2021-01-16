Jab drive begins at 26 centres in Nellore

Nellore: The Covid vaccination drive has started in the district at 26 centres and 100 healthcare workers will be vaccinated per day at each centre, stated Minister for Industries and IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy. He along with the Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu and Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy observed the process in the city on Saturday.

Gautam Reddy said as part of the protocol, they were providing the vaccine to the frontline warriors from the health department and others would get the vaccine in the coming days as per the schedule.

Stating that the country had developed the vaccine for dreaded virus and was able to supply it to other countries, the minister said the vaccine would protect people from the virus. Rural MLA Sridhar Reddy said this was first victory over the virus and the vaccination process would be continued without any hurdles.

District Collector Chakradhar Babu participated at a programme in the Government General Hospital and said they had started the vaccination process in the district as a token of gratitude to medical and health staff who dedicated their services for the wellbeing of corona affected since the first case was reported.

He said the vaccine would be provided as per the protocol and the staff members were also provided required training on administering the vaccine. The second dose of vaccine would be given after the completion of 28 days. He said antibodies would develop in the body only after 14 days of vaccination and asked them to continue the protective measures such as wearing a facemask and observing social distancing. GGH superintendent Dr Nirmala Devi, DMHO Dr G Rajyalakshmi, ZP CEO P Suseela, RDO Sk Hussain Saheb and others were present.