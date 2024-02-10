  • Menu
JAC chairman of 139 BC castes flays Kandukur MLA Mahender Reddy

It seems like there is a dispute between Kandukur legislator Mahender Reddy and Miriam Srinivas, the JAC State Chairman of 139 BC Castes, regarding the Ramayapatnam port issue.

It seems like there is a dispute between Kandukur legislator Mahender Reddy and Miriam Srinivas, the JAC State Chairman of 139 BC Castes, regarding the Ramayapatnam port issue. Srinivas expressed sadness over the actions of legislators who are using the problems faced by the local people.

He said that Mahender Reddy is conspiring after the Chief Minister allocated Kandukuru constituency to BCs. Srinivas suggested that the initiation was not done in the district, possibly implying that it was done elsewhere, and questions if the legislators are ready to investigate corruption.

Srinivas further states that the BC community is ready to fight against any illegal injustices

