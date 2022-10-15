Jagan afraid of farmers' march: TDP

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Telugu Desam Party State executive secretary Adireddy Srinivas (Vasu) alleged that urgent repairs to the road-cum-rail bridge are being carried out with the intention of stopping Amaravati farmers' Maha Padayatra. He criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is afraid of the farmers' padayatra, hence creating obstacles everywhere. He also criticised the government for taking nefarious actions targeting the farmers.

Srinivas said, "It is not possible to lay roads during the present rainy season, but only the road-cum-rail bridge is closed for a week for repairs. YSRCP leaders are getting panic after observing the support the farmers are getting from all parties across the State, hence they are making conspiracies." He said that the farmers' padayatra will be successful with people's strength and Amaravati will be the only capital of Andhra Pradesh State.

Amaravati JAC district chairman T Madhu alleged that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy took wrong decision to order the closure of the road-cum-rail bridge for a week on the pretext of repairs. He said the State government is worried about the excellent response the farmers' march is getting. Stating that it is a political conspiracy, he said Amaravati JAC will discuss this issue and announce the future course of action.