Jagan alleges bid by TDP to lure YSRCP representatives

Vijayawada : In view of upcoming MLC election for united Vishakhapatnam local bodies constituency, YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met the local bodies representatives from the Araku and Paderu Assembly constituencies and appealed for continued support and cooperation, emphasising that this election should serve as a lesson for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the local bodies representatives at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party achieved ‘undeniable majorities’ in the local body elections of the united Visakhapatnam district and the TDP does not have sufficient numerical strength, and added that If they adhered to moral values, they wouldn’t contest these elections. He emphasised the importance of values and integrity in politics stating that even though it is a more challenging path, it is the one that endures.

Jagan recalled the 2014 elections when he resisted pressure to make unrealistic promises, unlike Chandrababu Naidu, whose ‘false promises’ led to public disillusionment and YSRCP’s victory in 2019. He said he had implemented all promises made in the manifesto, describing it as akin to sacred texts. He underscored the importance of governance based on values and reliability.

He accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to influence elections through ‘unethical means’, including monetary inducements, which degrade the standards of politics and urged the local representatives and party members to adhere to values and integrity.

He called for collective support to ensure the victory of Botcha Satyanarayana, highlighting the unanimous backing from candidates who contested and won. He reiterated his commitment to the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam, expressing gratitude for their support since the party’s inception.

