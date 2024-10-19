Live
Jagan alleges ‘mafia era’ in state
Claims people are forced to pay ‘taxes’ to MLAs and CM for carrying out business or mining
Vijayawada: Attacking the ruling TDP-led NDA government in the state, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday alleged that it is the “mafia era” that is going on in the state. He also claimed that “taxes” are being paid to MLAs and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for doing business or mining in the state.
Unlike his previous government where DBT (direct benefit transfer) was there, only DPT “dochuko (loot), panchuko (share) and tinuko (eat)” is visible in the state now, he said while addressing mediapersons.
“There is such an inefficient government in the state that they are not able to introduce a full-fledged budget in the Assembly, fearing that people will demand the Super Six promises made (by TDP) during the polls,” the YSRCP chief said.
He further said there would not be any government that is running on a “Vote on Account” budget for so many months in the country. He accused the Chief Minister of using the media to obscure facts.