Jagan assures support to MDU operators

Tadepalli: YSRCP president and Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met representatives of the Mobile Dispensing Unit (MDU) Union from Krishna district at the party’s central office here, where they expressed anguish over the TDP-led coalition government’s decision to dismantle the MDU system.

This move has stripped livelihoods from nearly 9,260 operators and 10,000 helpers’ families, leaving them in distress. Jagan assured steadfast support, declaring, “YSRCP will stand by MDU operators and fight to restore their dignity and livelihoods.”

P Shyam Babu, President of the MDU Union, Krishna district, condemned the government for crippling the public distribution system, alleging that ration rice is now being diverted to the black market, with dealers caught red-handed.

“The government falsely blamed MDUs for rice pilferage, but their own ration shops are failing the public. People face endless queues and server issues, while our vehicle loans remain unpaid,” he stated. Shyam Babu praised Jagan for launching the MDU system, which empowered thousands of families to deliver essentials door-to-door.

“We shared our plight with the former chief minister and YSRCP chief, and he promised to support us unequivocally,” he added.

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting MDU operators at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday