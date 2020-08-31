Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu, Veerraju and Pawan Kalyan offer condolences to Mukherjee

Amaravati: The unfortunate demise of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India is a tragic loss to the nation, stated the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a Statement on Monday. "His invaluable contributions to the nation's progress in over 5 decades of exemplary service will always be remembered with great pride. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family", Jagan said.

TDP president and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu said that, "Pained to hear about the passing of Former President Pranab Mukherjee. The nation has today lost an exceptional statesman, master strategist and a man of principles who carried himself with dignity and discipline. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends."

BJP AP president Somu Veerraju said that, "Former President, Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee has passed away. As a professor, journalist, writer and economist, his service to the country is outstanding, regardless of party affiliation. I offer my heartfelt condolences on his demise and pray for peace to his soul."

Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan stated that death of Mukherjee would be a great loss to the entire nation. He offered condolences to the bereaved family members.