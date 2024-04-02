Jagan cheating people on pension, alleges Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to distribute pensions at door-step on Monday and was hatching a conspiracy to place the blame for his failure on TDP and Election Commission. He said though there was facility to distribute pensions through ward secretariat staff, Jagan Mohan Reddy deliberately skipped it.

Addressing party leaders, including booth-level activists through tele conference on Monday, Chandrababu Naidu said the Jagan government diverted Rs 13,000 crore to contractors within 15 days after the model code of conduct came into force. With no funds in exchequer, the YSRCP government has resorted to false propaganda as part of political conspiracy to tarnish the image of opposition parties and Election Commission.

He said that TDP never sought a bar on distribution of pensions through volunteers. “The government can distribute pensions at doorstep through 1.35 lakh village and ward secretariat staff. It should be distributed immediately. I request the Election Commission also should direct the government to distribute pensions without delay,” he said and reminded that if the TDP comes to power, it will enhance the pension amount to Rs 4,000.

Naidu demanded the state government to make public the details of bills paid in the past 15 days. He promised a good future to volunteers and asked them to work impartially. If the volunteers commit a mistake falling in the trap of YSRCP, they will face punishment. He said that there was tremendous response to his Praja Galam meetings.

He asked the partymen to explain people how Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking back Rs 100 by giving mere Rs 10. He explained that never insulted drivers and the YSRCP resorted to false propaganda. He said that he will act as a driver to march the youth and the state towards progress.

The TDP chief said that the party had entered into a tie-up with BJP to protect the interests of state. He said that YSRCP was trying to create a sense of insecurity among Muslims as the TDP entered into an alliance with BJP. The TDP gave top priority to Muslims and constructed a number of shadikhanas, Haj House, distributed Ramzan Thohfa, Dukan Makan and made Urdu as second language, he reminded.