Jagan condemns TDP’s ‘assault on democracy’ in Tiruvuru

Tadepalli: The YSRCP councillors from Tiruvuru Nagar Panchayat of NTR district have detailed the disturbing account of attacks and intimidation by TDP leaders during the election of Nagar Panchayat chairperson to party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They met Jagan at party headquarters here on Wednesday.

The councillors reported that TDP MLA Kolikapudi Srinivas, along with coalition leaders and police, acted in blatant violation of constitutional norms, resorting to unethical tactics to undermine the democratic process.

Jagan expressed outrage at the ongoing assault on democracy in the State, condemning the coalition government’s brazen disregard for majority rule in local body by-elections. He accused them of engaging in lawless and oppressive politics to cling to power.

The former CM praised the resilience of Tiruvuru councillors, who stood firm despite severe harassment, and assured them of the party’s unwavering support in pursuing justice through legal and constitutional means. He urged party members and supporters to remain steadfast in their commitment to democratic values and promised that the party would stand as a pillar of strength for those facing oppression.

NTR district party president Devineni Avinash, MLC Monditoka Arun Kumar, Tiruvuru party in-charge N Swamidasu, councillors and local leaders united in their resolve to confront the coalition’s authoritarian tactics.