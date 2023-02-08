Jagan deserves 'Appu Ratna', taunts Pawan

Vijayawada: Actor politician Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday took potshots at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over mounting public debts of the state and taunted that he should get 'Appu Ratna' award for this.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader took to Twitter to target the Chief Minister following reports that the state government borrowed Rs 55,555 crore in the first nine months of the current financial year.

"My best wishes to the chief minister for tarnishing the name of 'Andhra' with debtsakeep it up," wrote Pawan Kalyan.

"P S: Don't forget to increase your personal wealth. Let the State wealth & progress go to 'Dogs' but your personal wealth & assets.a NEVER. 'That's the spirit CM," added the JSP leader.

Pawan Kalyan also posted a cartoon about 'Appu Ratna' award.

Centre revealed on Tuesday that Andhra Pradesh's outstanding public debts stood at Rs 4,42,442 crore. On an average, the state is borrowing Rs 45,000 crore every year.

అప్పులతో 'ఆంధ్ర' పేరు మారుమోగిస్తున్నందుకు,ముఖ్యమంత్రి కి నా ప్రత్యేక శుభకాంక్షలు ..keep it up👍

P.S : Don't forget to increase your personal wealth.Let the State wealth & progress go to 'Dogs' but your personal wealth & assets..' NEVER.'That's the spirit CM✊#AppuRatnaAPCM pic.twitter.com/bnZEOHdMFa — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) February 7, 2023



