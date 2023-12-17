Jagan diverted `76,000 cr BC sub-plan funds, alleges Lokesh

Elamanchili (Visakhapatnam dist): During the TDP governments, instruments worth Rs 964 crore were supplied to the Backward Classes (BCs) with 90 per cent subsidy under Aadarana scheme but Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has diverted Rs 75,760 crore funds of the BC Sub-Plan, alleged TDP national general secretary, Nara Lokesh on Saturday.

The Elamanchili and Arabupalem BCs met Lokesh during his Yuva Galam padayatra and wanted a separate legislation for the safety and security of their community besides increasing reservations for them in education and employment. They also wanted better opportunities for them in legislative bodies and houses to be built separately for the community besides allotment of house-sites for them.

Pointing out that the late NT Rama Rao during his tenure as the chief minister provided 24 per cent reservations for BCs while Chandrababu Naidu, who succeeded him increased the quota to 34 per cent, Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy brought down the reservations for BCs by 10 per cent which resulted in 16,000 persons of the community losing their posts. When the BCs raised their voice against the injustice done to them, Jagan registered 26,000 illegal cases against them, he added.

Assuring the BCs that a separate legislation will be enacted once the TDP-Jana Sena combine forms the coming government, he said all the BC communities will be encouraged in all sectors. He also promised houses and house-sites for those who do not have shelter of their own. When the jaggery makers complained to Lokesh at Munagapaka that several curbs are imposed by this government on the sale of their products and they are being subjected to various kinds of harassment resulting in their suffering huge losses, he said that this government’s sole aim is harass the petty-businessmen and extort money from them.

This inefficient administration which could not catch those who are selling ganja, drugs and illicit liquor, is causing troubles to businessmen, he criticised. Though ganja is being cultivated in the Visakha Agency area with the blessings of ruling party leaders, this government is not taking any measures to control it, he remarked.