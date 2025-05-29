Jagan dubs Mahanadu a drama

Tadepalli: Describing the Mahanadu as a major drama, former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the TDP should announce as to how many of the 143 promises it had given has been fulfilled.

He affirmed that the one year term of the coalition is littered with atrocities, foisting false cases against political opponents and misuse of police with rampant corruption and neglect of all sections of people.

Addressing local body representatives at the party headquarters here on Wednesday, he said, Chandrababu has been rigging the people’s verdict, beginning from Kuppam itself, by luring MPTCs, ZPTCs and councillors to usurp civic bodies though he lacks numbers and has brought in a blot to the political system and those who stood with the Party despite the pressure are commendable. ‘Jagan 2.0 will be different and will remember all the sacrifices and also those, who troubled the cadre and all the erring people will be brought to book,’ Jagan said, adding that the ongoing Mahanadu is being used for photo ops as they have nothing to boast off or tell people about how many poll promises they have fulfilled.

‘During our term, despite Covid and depleted revenues we had not stopped any of the welfare schemes and have implemented over 99 percent of our poll promises. The contrast is very much in the open for all to see’, the former CM pointed out.

He alleged that even small schemes like free bus for women could not be implemented by Chandrababu Naidu and could not keep the promise on free LPG cylinder while Amma Vodi was done away with and all the reforms we have brought in the education sector were stalled.

On the medical front as well, the coalition is a total failure and it could not give MSP to farmers to any corp. Employees are badly hit as they feel cheated. Not a single job was given by the coalition in the first year while we had given over 3 lakh jobs, he said.

Jagan said that law and order has been going from bad to worse and the Red Book Constitution is being implemented with false cases, creating fake witnesses and Palnadu though it was a TDP affair, our party in-charge was illegally booked. He criticised that former Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy was arrested despite officials giving a report that there was no illegal mining and now they have filed a case against RK (Alla Rama Krishna Reddy) and there have been many instances of lawlessness.

‘Corruption has been rampant in sand, capital construction works, liquor and quartz while we have transferred Rs 2.73 lakh crore under DBT. When we could do so, why is the coalition unable to extend the welfare schemes?’ he questioned. The former CM said that the State revenue has drastically fallen and the growth rate has slackened, and Jagan 2.0 would be different and will give prominence to development and welfare along with the cadre, he said adding that those who have troubled us will be brought to book. Local body representatives from Mandapeta, Gollaprolu, Penugonda and Madanapalli attended the meeting.