Jagan expresses displeasure over functioning of ACB

Amaravati: Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials concerned to ensure no one falls prey to bribery in the state, during a review meeting held on Thursday at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

The Chief Minister said ACB officials should not be lethargic. They need to be more involved and dedicated. He said the establishment of call centre 14400 was to see effective results. There should be a fear among those who try to indulge in corruption, Jagan made it clear. There should be no instances of bribery in offices like MRO, Registration, Town planning, Police Stations and in any other offices in the state.

Jagan said that the government was ready to provide any kind of facility. Giving a three month time for the ACB officials to prove their efficiency, the CM suggested the officials not to take leave and ensure effective results. Stating that there would be another review meeting in a month on the performance of ACB, he said that the officials must come with progress.

Government Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP D Gautam Sawang and ACB chief Kumar Vishwajeet were among those present at the review meeting.