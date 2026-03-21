Jagan extends Eid greetings

Guntur: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended warm Eid greetings to Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Ramzan. In a statement on Friday, he stated that Ramzan, one of the most sacred festivals for Muslims, reflects the spirit of devotion through fasting, prayers, charity, renunciation of evil, and service to fellow human beings. He stated that the festival stands as a symbol of harmony, goodwill, universal equality, compassion, and generosity. He expressed hope that the blessings of Allah bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the people of the state and humanity across the world. Recalling that Ramzan marks the culmination of a period of strict fasting and spiritual discipline during the holy month in which the divine Quran was revealed, Jagan said the festival inspires individuals to cleanse themselves of negative thoughts, injustice, and hatred. He stated that Ramzan is a powerful reminder of the values of righteousness, self-restraint, and humanity.