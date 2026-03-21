MP celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious devotion, greetings

Bhopal: With the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious devotion and enthusiasm across Madhya Pradesh. People from the Muslim community gathered at Eidgahs and Mosques to offer namaz early in the morning.

In the state capital Bhopal, the festival was confirmed after the city Qazi announced that Eid would be observed on Saturday. Special Eid prayers were organised at different locations across the city. The festival was celebrated with prayers, charity and a sense of togetherness, as people helped the needy and shared the joy of Eid.

After the prayers, members of the Muslim community greeted each other warmly by embracing and exchanging Eid wishes. Special prayers were also offered for peace, love, and harmony.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who left for a crucial meeting with industrialists in Jaipur district of Rajasthan, shared his greetings of Eid through a post, “Heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all.”

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari along with other leaders visited the Eidgah in Bhopal to extend his greetings to the Muslim people gathered to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Later, Patwari and senior Congress leader and former minister P.C. Sharma visited the residences of MLAs Arif Masood and Atif Aqueel in Bhopal to extend his Eid greetings to their families as well.

Patwari remarked that, with the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, the festival of Eid brings with it a message of love, brotherhood, and mutual harmony. He noted that the Muslim community across the country and the world, by offering prayers, conveys a message of peace and unity — a sentiment that beautifully reflects the 'unity in diversity' inherent in our nation.

Several other political leaders from across the party lines, including Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, veteran Congress leader and ex-CM Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha extended greetings on this auspicious occasion.