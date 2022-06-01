Jagan following in footsteps of ex-CM YSR, says Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was following in the footsteps of his father and former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in striving for the welfare of farmers.

He said the government was implementing several schemes for the benefit of farmers in a transparent manner ensuring accountability.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Naremdra Modi's virtual interaction with some farmers of the district, a programme was held here at Nagaiah Kalakshethram here in which Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, Chittoor MP N Reddappa and others participated.

Taking part in the event, Minister P Ramachandra Reddy reiterated that the introduction of Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) was a novel initiative of Chief Minister Jagan. The RBKs were providing seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to the farmers at subsidised rates.

Under Rythu Bharosa Scheme, each farmer receives a financial assistance of Rs 7,500 per year in the State. Under Pradhana Manthri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, over 1.99 lakh farmers received Rs 39.9 cr in CHittoor district this year.

District Collector M Harinarayanan, Chittoor MP N Reddappa, ZP chairman G Srinivasulu, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, Kuppam MLC N Bharat and Chittoor Mayor B Amuda were present.

On the occasion, PM Modi has interacted with 'the farmers of the district including V Chitra, Narayana Reddy, Rajasekhar Reddy, Ramachandra Reddy and K Devarajulu.