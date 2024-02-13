Jagan forgot poll promises on coming to power: Lokesh

Srikakulam; YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy completely failed to get Special Category Status (SCS) to AP and could not abolish Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) as promised before elections, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

He addressed public meetings at Narasannapeta, Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency headquarters as part of his Sankharavam programme on Monday.

Lokesh said that before 2019 elections as leader of Opposition Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to achieve SCS to AP and to replace CPS with Old Pension System but after assuming power failed to fulfil his assurances.

Jagan Mohan Reddy made promises in order to come to power but he forgot them after coming to power, Lokesh criticised. Jagan also promised to ban liquor but in the last four-and-a-half years, he never thought about prohibition, instead earned Rs 45,000 crore through liquor sales which amounts to misuse of office and amassed huge wealth, alleged Lokesh.

He promised that TDP will provide more benefits than YSRCP government through welfare schemes if it comes to power.

Lokesh mainly targetted YSRCP local leaders Dharmana Krishna Das, Dharmana Prasada Rao and Tammineni Sitaram in his speeches and exposed their failures in their respective Assembly constituencies.

Lokesh also accused the YSRCP ministers and MLAs in the district of collected huge amount from aspirants of shift operator posts in electrical sub-stations and Anganwadi posts.

He said major irrigation projects were put into cold storage during YSRCP rule and sugar factory at Amadalavalasa also was neglected and disappeared.