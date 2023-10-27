Jagan fulfilled 99% of his election promises

Anantapur: YSRCP’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara Yatra’ was launched at Bukkarayasamudram main centre in the district on Thursday. The bus yatra started from Singanamala, the constituency of Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi, as a 20-km rally with a cavalcade of cars, buses and motorcycles.

The YSRCP leaders including district in-charge Minister and regional coordinator Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Deputy CM and Minority Welfare Minister Amjad Basha, Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram, Women and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sricharan, ex-Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh and MPs Talari Rangaiah and Gorantla Madhav stood on the open top bus and greeted the people during the rally, which culminated at Bukkarayasamudram, the venue of the public meeting.

All the key speakers at the public meeting expatiated that the YSRCP government, headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rendered social justice to SC, ST, BC and others in an unprecedented way in the State.

Deputy CM Amjad Basha and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh stated that Chief Minister Jagan had fulfilled 99 per cent of his pre-election promises, whereas ex-CM and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu kept only 10 per cent of the 600 promises he made to the people. They criticised that during the 14 year rule of Naidu, he never addressed social justice issues relating to the neglected communities.

Labour Minister and Sathya Sai district in-charge Gummanur Jayaram stated that BC’s are the backbone of YSRCP because of the great deal they got from the government. The response received from the people for the yatra is an indication of the revolution ushered in by the social justice initiatives of the government, he added.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sricharan described CM Jagan Mohan Reddy as the political star in the horizon of social justice communities.

MPs Talari Rangaiah and Gorantla Madhav stated that no other State government in the country’s history had rendered such justice giving an identity and recognition by distributing positions of power to the disadvantaged communities.

MLA J Padmavathi stated that Jagan anna riding on the crest of a popular wave will bounce back to power with renewed dedication to serve the people.

The Bus Yatras have been launched from three locations in the State including Guntur and Ichapuram and are aimed at creating awareness to people the government achievements on the social justice front.