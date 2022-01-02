Jagan fulfilling all election promises: Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said that the State government was spending Rs 1,570 crore for pensions of 61.75 lakh persons across the State.

He addressed at a programme in the city on Saturday in connection with enhancement of pensions and said the government had increased the amount from Rs 2,250 to 2,500 from Jan 2022 fulfilling all his election promises.

He said the Chief Minister has been implementing all promises he made during his election campaign, and they were spending Rs 400 crore earlier on pensions and now it is around Rs 1,570 crore.

Because of Sachivalayam system and involvement of volunteers, pensioners needn't wait in queue lines for taking the amount and volunteers provide pension to beneficiaries on the first day of every month.

Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who as a role model for the entire country for implementation of various welfare schemes in an exemplary manner. Now, election manifesto is his rule book and he has been focusing on the welfare of the poor, he said.

ZP chairperson Anam Arunamma said that the Chief Minister was implementing various activities under Navaratnalu and enhancing the pension amount to the poor from January this year is a significant development.

Deputy Mayor P Roopkumar Yadav, Joint Collectors Harendhira Prasad, Ganesh Kumar, Videh Khare, Nellore Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and others were present.