Jagan Giving Priority to Only One Religion in AP: Somu Veerraju

Amaravati: The BJP AP president Somu Veerraju warned that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was working only for the one religion instead of protecting the interests of the Hindu religion, reacting to the house arrests of the party leaders across the State on Thursday. The police department has issued notices to all the BJP leaders across the state, warning them of arrest, if they violate the COVID19 pandemic rules and participate in the Chalo Amalapuram on Friday, a call given by the BJP.

It may be worth mentioning here that, the BJP gave the Chalo Amalapuram call against the arrests of the Hindus who agitated against the burning of a chariot at Antarvedi recently.

Somu Veerraju questioned the Chief Minister, "Who are you? What are you thinking about Hinduism?".

He further lambasted the Chief Minister that "You confined to one religion. You are so serious about your religion. You took immediate action on the attack on a Church, but no action so far on any attacks on Hindu temples and properties. Hence, we also take our religion very seriously and continue the agitation".

Meanwhile, BJP AP former President Kanna Lakshminarayana criticised that when the party demanded to release the innocent people who were arrested in the alleged stone-pelting on a Church while returning from the agitation at Antarvedi, the government issued house arrest notices.



He said that "We are asking the government why don't they lodge cases against the accused persons in the burning of the chariot at Antarvedi, missing of silver idols at Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada and a series of attacks on Hindu temples and properties".

"Whenever we brought the information on attacks on the temples, the police were saying cock and bull stories. Instead of arresting the accused persons, the ministers were criticising us. For instance, in the case of Antarvedi, the minister for endowments Velampalli Srinivas said that it was due to some short circuit, without taking prima facie evidence into consideration. But all the ministers condemned the attacks on a Church, which shows the priority of the Government", he explained.