Jagan has pushed AP into debt-ridden State: BJP
Says that Jagan has put a debt of Rs 1.80 lakh crores on the head of each of the five and a half crore population of the State
Amaravati: BJP national secretary Satyakumar criticized that Andhra Pradesh was completely mired in debt during Jagan's four-and-a-half-year rule. He said that Jagan has put a debt of Rs 1.80 lakh crores on the head of each of the five and a half crore population of the State.
He said that the anarchy of YCP leaders in the state has reached to next level. BC, SC, ST and minority communities are left without protection, he expressed. Recalling the statement of a YCP MP who said he is not able to do business in the State, the BJP leader said that it is a shame for the party to say that he will go to the neighboring state of Telangana.
Satyakumar said that even the 10 cents land given to the disabled in Anantapur district was occupied by the YCP leaders. It is outrageous that the police registered cases against the disabled who questioned them.
He criticised CM Jagan that he could not lay roads even in his own district Kadapa.