Jagan misusing Central govt funds, alleges Union Minister

Kadapa: Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan has alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for misuse of thousands of crores of Central government funds sanctioned to AP under various welfare schemes.

Campainging for BJP candidate for the Badvel bypoll P Suresh in Badvel town on Saturday, the Union Minister pointed out that Andhra Pradesh was lagging behind in development and the State government failed to solve people's problems. He criticised the government for its inability to take up repair works to roads which were in a horrible state both in rural and urban areas.

Murugan said no development was witnessed in the State under the YSRCP rule except liquor trade. He alleged that the State government diverted funds sanctioned under the Central schemes for implementation of its own schemes and used the CM's pictures for publicity.

While finding fault with the YSRCP leaders for threatening the BJP candidate, the Central minister warned of dire consequences if the ruling party continued the same attitude. Stating that anarchy was prevailing in the State under the YSRCP regime, he said it will be brought to an end soon.

He came down heavily on the government for its failure to set up a government college in Badvel town. He appealed the voters to exercise their franchise in favour of BJP candidate and in the interest of Badvel development.

Earlier, as many as 150 YSRCP activists joined the BJP in the presence of party State president Somu Veerraju.

Speaking the occasion, Veeraju said that land-grabbing became rampant in Badvel town. He said that there was no security for even government land as the YSRCP activists were illegally encroaching them. He said the road in Badvel was in a horrible state. Former State president of the party Kanna Lakshminarayana, national secretary Satyakumar, party State vice-president C Adinarayana Reddy and others were present.