Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched digital payments in village and ward secretariats. The state government will facilitate UPI payments at the secretariats in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Canara Bank. As of today, digital transactions have started in 15,004 secretariats across the state. It is known that the government is currently providing 543 types of services in the village wards and secretariats. Customers can now pay for these services via digital payment if required.

This latest initiative would help the customers to experience easy, safe and instant payment mode of UPI for their day-to-day transactions. With the introduction of the QR Code, the UPI is set to help thousands of villagers with digital payments and provide an all-new level of convenience with respect to their regular payments. The customer needs to file a request to perform UPI transactions. This will translate a pop QR code on the computer screen present in the Village Secretariats and Ward Secretariats, indicating that money needs to be collected.

The customers could scan the dynamic UPI QR code through any UPI-enabled application on his/her mobile device and authenticate the payment. The customer will also get the transaction confirmation message on his registered mobile number. Additionally, a Digital Assistant is also designated by the AP government who will facilitate UPI payments for customers and transfer money to a common pool account where it is supposed to be credited.