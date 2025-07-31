  • Menu
Jagan Mohan Reddy Visits Nellore Prison to Meet Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS. Jagan Mohan Reddy received warm welcome from party cadres during his one day visit at Chemudugunta village of Venkatachalam mandal on Thursday.
Nellore Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy went to the nellore central prison to meet former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy along Kakani Pujitha(Daughter of Kakani Govardhan Reddy) console him on Thursday.

Earlier he was received warm welcome by former minister Poluboyina Anilkumar Yadav at Helipad located in Chemudugunta village of Venkatachalam mandal.

