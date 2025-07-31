Live
- After 2008 Mumbai attacks, then Home Minister spoke in RS: Nadda slams Oppn for walkout during HM Shah's reply
- Flood threat in Dholpur due to rising Chambal water; Army called in, officials’ leave cancelled
- NSDL IPO Sees Strong Demand on Day 2 | GMP, Subscription & Listing Details
- New voter registrations without documents raise alarm ahead of SIR in Bengal
- Mass burial case: Govt doesn't have agenda to protect or trap anyone, says G Parameshwara
- Two Siblings Die In Delhi Electrocution Accident, Father Critically Injured Due To Unsafe House Wiring
- Former VP Dhankhar Switched To Non-Bulletproof Innova After MHA Delayed Vehicle Replacement Request
- Urban demand, tax cuts to drive India’s 6.5 pc growth in FY26
- ChatGPT Agent Bypasses CAPTCHA, Sparks Security Debate
- India announces Playing XI for 5th Test: Karun Nair steps in for Shardul Thakur; Kuldeep and Bumrah not included.
Jagan Mohan Reddy Visits Nellore Prison to Meet Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy
Highlights
Nellore Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy went to the nellore central prison to meet former minister Kakani Govardhan...
Nellore Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy went to the nellore central prison to meet former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy along Kakani Pujitha(Daughter of Kakani Govardhan Reddy) console him on Thursday.
Earlier he was received warm welcome by former minister Poluboyina Anilkumar Yadav at Helipad located in Chemudugunta village of Venkatachalam mandal.
Next Story