After decades, a cellar parking going to be a reality soon?

Visakhapatnam: Evenas cellar encroachments have been prevailing in Visakhapatnam for decades, people hope that respite is in the offing following the recent High Court verdict on encroachments.

The unauthorised commercial use of cellars sparks safety and traffic concerns in Visakhapatnam.

A large number of buildings under the purview of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are reportedly operating their cellars as commercial complexes, creating serious challenges for urban safety, parking, and traffic management.

Despite clear regulations, authorities have allegedly failed to take action against unauthorised constructions on stilt floors and commercial activities are being operated there.

As a result, vehicle owners are facing severe parking shortages, forcing the public to park their vehicles on the roads. This has further aggravated traffic congestion across the city.

Following which, urban safety concerns are also mounting. Experts warn against potential electrical short circuits, generator explosions and the risk of loss of life in cellars during heavy rains and flooding which have now become a common threat in the region.

With an estimated 30,000 shopping complexes and stores in Visakhapatnam, many property owners have converted their cellar spaces into commercial shops so that they become viable for them.

A majority of them charge exorbitant monthly rents for such units.

However, following the recent High Court verdict on unauthorised structures, citizens are expressing renewed hope that GVMC officials will take stringent action against cellar encroachments across the city.

The GVMC recently issued notices to demolish illegal constructions on the stilt floor of an apartment building in East Point Colony. Challenging the notice, the affected parties have approached the High Court.

In a significant verdict, the High Court clarified that parking spaces cannot be used for commercial purposes and that unauthorised constructions in cellars and stilt floors will not be regularised under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, thousands of buildings citywide continue to operate cellar-based businesses, including bars, hotels, clinics, mobile and water service shops.

In several areas, stilt floors have been fully converted into commercial spaces and rented out to private companies.

Due to lack of town planning supervision such illegal structures increased in the city. Even when deviations from the approved plan are identified, town planning staff are managed by the builders.

The misuse of cellars is directly contributing to daily traffic woes as customers of these commercial establishments park their vehicles along the busy roads.

Residents and members of resident welfare associations are demanding a special drive to identify cellar encroachments and take action against them.

They urge GVMC town planning authorities along with the traffic and law-and-order wings of the police department to make coordinated efforts and restore cellar spaces for parking use. Many citizens suggest that unauthorised commercial establishments in cellars, especially in busy intersections and high-density zones, should be removed immediately to ease congestion and enhance public safety.