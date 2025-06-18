Jagan played politics even with children’s education: MLA Sunitha

Kurnool: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha launched a scathing attack on former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of politicizing children’s education.

She referred to Jagan as a “psycho” for allegedly using students for political publicity during his tenure.

Speaking at the Vidya Mitra School Kit distribution programme held at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu, Sunitha criticized the previous YSRCP government for printing the Jagan’s photographs on school kits like bags and belts.

In contrast, she praised the current TDP-led government for using the images of great visionaries such as Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the kits, saying, “This is about inspiration, not promotion.”

On her arrival at the school, students and staff gave MLA Sunitha a warm welcome.

She paid floral tributes to the statues of Saraswati Devi and Dr. Radhakrishnan, and participated in the celebrations following the disbursal of 15,000 under the ‘Talli ki Vandhanam’ scheme to eligible mothers of students.

The event featured milk abhishekam (milk anointing) to portraits of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Education Minister Nara Lokesh in honor of their contributions to education.

Sunitha personally handed over the Vidya Mitra Kits to students and inspected the school’s infrastructure, interacting with both teachers and students about their needs.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, she stated that 3,000 students in Raptadu mandal alone were given Vidya Mitra kits. Across Andhra Pradesh, 36 lakh students are receiving these kits, with a budget allocation of 950 crore.

She further noted that under the ‘Talli ki Vandhanam’ program, 6.5 crore was distributed to 5,000 mothers in Raptadu, while 8,800 crore has been sanctioned for 68 lakh beneficiaries statewide. In the first phase, 7,200 crore was already disbursed to 55 lakh beneficiaries.

Slamming YSRCP leaders for “politicizing even small incidents” post-defeat, she cited an example of how an incident involving the abuse of a girl was repeatedly politicized for mileage instead of offering solace.