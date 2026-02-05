Jagan playing anarchic politics, says Pattabhiram

State Swachha Andhra Corporation Chairman K Pattabhiram on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that his politics were rooted in anarchy, conspiracy, and diversion rather than public welfare. Speaking at a press conference held at the district Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office, Pattabhiram said the people of Andhra Pradesh have not forgotten the “undemocratic and oppressive governance” witnessed during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure from 2019 to 2024.

Reacting to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent remarks against the police during his visit to YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu’s residence, Pattabhiram termed them hypocritical. He alleged that while in power, Jagan frequently misused the police force to harass TDP leaders and workers and even encouraged attacks on the party’s central office and its staff. He recalled that such incidents took place in close proximity to police establishments, questioning Jagan’s selective outrage over law and order issues.

Pattabhiram further accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of lacking moral authority to speak on women’s issues, alleging that violence was instigated against his own residence in the past, causing distress to his family.

He asserted that the TDP, under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu, has consistently upheld respect for women, citing swift disciplinary action taken against a party member for making inappropriate remarks against YS Bharathi Reddy. “We do not need lessons on ethics from YSRCP,” he said.

Stating that the YSRCP leadership was unable to accept the State’s progress under the present coalition government, Pattabhiram alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was resorting to caste and religious polarisation to divert public attention from serious issues, including the alleged adulteration of Tirumala Srivari prasadam.

He warned that such “petty politics” would no longer succeed, asserting that the public was fully aware of YSRCP’s record of violence and lawlessness.

TDP leaders Somisetty Venkateswarlu, district general secretary Poola Nagaraju Yadav, Gudisi Ramakrishna, Nagaraju Mahesh Goud and others attended

the press meet.