UAIL opens community centre at Tikiri

Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL), a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited of Aditya Birla Group, inaugurated a newly con-structed community centre at Tikiri village in Kashipur block as part of its Cor-porate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The facility was formally inaugurated and dedicated to the community by the Unit Head and President, Rabinarayan Mishra, in the presence of local community representatives and members of the UAIL CSR team. Strategically located at the heart of Tikiri village, the community centre has been devel-oped as a shared platform to support social, cultural, and community-based activities. The infrastructure is expected to enhance social cohesion and pro-vide an inclusive space for meetings, gatherings, and local celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Mishra reaffirmed UAIL’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable community development in its peripheral areas. He said community-centric infrastructure plays a vital role in encouraging collective participation while preserving local traditions and cultural identity. Senior officials from UAIL CSR, including Lopamudra Mishra, Head of CSR; Diganta Mohanty, Department Head Plant CSR, along with CSR team mem-bers Asish Kumar Sahu, Kamadev, and Hemalata were present during the inauguration.

Community members thanked UAIL for their timely support and infrastructure development, expressing hope for continued collaboration on future initia-tives.