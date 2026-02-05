Behind every cancer diagnosis is a unique story

Bhubaneswar: World Cancer Day, observed on February 4, calls us to look beyond the diagnosis and treat the person, not just the disease. The theme “United by Unique” highlights an important truth — no two cancer journeys are the same, and care must reflect each individual’s story.

Behind every medical report is a person facing fear, uncertainty, and hope. While advances in cancer treatment have improved survival, healing also depends on empathy, understanding, and support. Today, cancer care is moving beyond one-size-fits-all approaches toward personalised treatment that considers not only the disease, but also the patient’s emotional and social well-being.

At centres like KIMS Cancer Centre (KCC), this people-centred approach is increasingly shaping how care is delivered — by listening to patients, involving families, and ensuring dignity at every stage of treatment.

KCC’s comprehensive cancer care services comprise radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, nuclear medicine, pain & palliative care, psycho-oncology, pathology, radio diagnosis and clinical hematology.

The state-of-the-art facility, developed under the visionary leadership of Achyuta Samanta, is staffed by a highly competent medical team.

KCC has quickly established itself as a leading centre for cancer treatment, serving not only patients from Odisha but also those from neighbouring states.

At KIMS Cancer Centre, we also adopt a multidisciplinary approach for treating over 70 per cent of cancer patients, utilising a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and/or immuno-therapy, often integrated with palliative care. World Cancer Day is a reminder that early detection, awareness, and timely care require collective effort.

(The author is Consultant – Medical Oncology, KIMS Cancer Centre, Bhubaneswar)