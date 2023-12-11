Jagan playing games to get votes of youth: CPI

Vijayawada: The CPI state Secretary K Ramakrishna alleged that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is playing games to get votes of the youth in the state by releasing notification of Group-1 and Group-2 just before the end of the YSRCP regime in the state.

In a press release on Sunday, the CPI leader alleged the government neglected to fill the posts lying vacant in the government departments for the past four and a half years and stated that the notifications were issued to win votes of young voters.

As per his election promises made by the YCP, job notifications must be released every year in January, he said. He further stated that the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is all set to conduct the Group-1 Preliminary Examination on March 17 and the Group-2 Prelims will be on February 25. After that, it will take three months to six months to conduct Mains, he said. During the prelims examinations, general election notification may be released, he stated.

“If the government had the commitment to fill the vacant Group-1 and Group-2 posts, why did it take four and a half years, he questioned. He also questioned why the does not the state government follow the roster system in appointing University Professor posts. Also, what is the stand of the government on the Mega DSC,” he asked.

Meanwhile, he alleged that three months before the conduct of general elections, the state government announced to conduct the Group-1 and Group-2 job notifications.

He said that these release of notifications is nothing but cheating unemployed youth. He urged youth to teach a lesson to the YSRCP in the next elections and think before they cast their votes to the ruling party.