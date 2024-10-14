  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Jagan slams CM for massive ‘sand loot’ in State

Jagan slams CM for massive ‘sand loot’ in State
x
Highlights

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stating that he masterminded a massive sand loot in Andhra Pradesh that has crippled the State’s revenue and left the people to suffer under rising costs.

Tadepalli: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stating that he masterminded a massive sand loot in Andhra Pradesh that has crippled the State’s revenue and left the people to suffer under rising costs.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Jagan firmly stated that CM Naidu’s government, instead of keeping its promises of free sand and transparency, has actually doubled the sand prices compared to the YSRCP’s time in power, making people suffer because of Naidu’s deceptive and corrupt actions.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick