Jagan slams CM for massive ‘sand loot’ in State

Tadepalli: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stating that he masterminded a massive sand loot in Andhra Pradesh that has crippled the State’s revenue and left the people to suffer under rising costs.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Jagan firmly stated that CM Naidu’s government, instead of keeping its promises of free sand and transparency, has actually doubled the sand prices compared to the YSRCP’s time in power, making people suffer because of Naidu’s deceptive and corrupt actions.





1.పక్క వీధిలో జరగని దొంగతనం జరుగుతోందని ఒక ఘరానా దొంగ పెద్దగా అరిచి, గోలపెట్టి, ప్రజలంతా అటు వెళ్లగానే, మొత్తం ఆ ఇళ్లలో దోపిడీలకు దిగాడంట. ఇసుక దోపిడీ వ్యవహారంలో @ncbn గారి మోడస్‌ ఆపరండీకూడా అలాగే ఉంది. గత ప్రభుత్వం మీద నిందలు వేసి, అబద్ధాలు చెప్పి, ఇప్పుడు ఇసుక వ్యవహారంలో… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 13, 2024



