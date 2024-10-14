Live
- Eye-Catching B’lore Utsava: Actress Bhoomi inaugurates exhibition
- State govt engaging in appeasement politics
- Two die, one injured as bike skids
- Bengaluru rallies in support of Sonam Wangchuk’s call for 6th schedule for Ladakh
- Raids on restaurants continue, find live cockroaches in premises
- PM Internship Scheme Attracts Over 150,000 Applicants In 24 Hours
- Restaurant to pay Rs 4,000 to customer over service tax
- Bone Test Confirms Adult Status Of Accused In NCP Leader's Murder Case
- Fourth Junior Doctor Hospitalized In Ongoing Hunger Strike For Healthcare Reforms
- Rath Yatras begin on Oct 20 across State’s 33 districts
Just In
Jagan slams CM for massive ‘sand loot’ in State
Highlights
YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stating that he masterminded a massive sand loot in Andhra Pradesh that has crippled the State’s revenue and left the people to suffer under rising costs.
Tadepalli: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stating that he masterminded a massive sand loot in Andhra Pradesh that has crippled the State’s revenue and left the people to suffer under rising costs.
Taking to social media platform 'X', Jagan firmly stated that CM Naidu’s government, instead of keeping its promises of free sand and transparency, has actually doubled the sand prices compared to the YSRCP’s time in power, making people suffer because of Naidu’s deceptive and corrupt actions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS