Jagan slams CM over failure of law & order in State

Tadepalli: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the collapse of law and order in the State.

Taking to X, Jagan said that he was deeply shocked and pained by the complete collapse of law and order under Chandrababu Naidu’s governance.

The systems in AP have been rendered ineffective due to the political vendettas and criminal actions of Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders, he alleged. The arrogance and rowdyism of the ruling party have created an atmosphere of fear, leaving no safety or security for our people.

The police machinery has been manipulated, leading to incidents that are shameful and alarming.

In Srikalahasti, Tirupati district, when a constable issued a challan to the driver of the MLA’s wife for driving under the influence of alcohol, the MLA had the same driver assault the constable in the presence of the Circle Inspector. Instead of taking action, the police tried to hush it up. If a policeman has no protection, how can we expect ordinary citizens to feel safe, the YSRCP chief asked.

In YSR district’s Khajipeta mandal, Dumpalagattu, YSRCP activist Reddy Shiva Lakshminarayana was falsely charged with possessing ganja for refusing to pay a bribe, brutally beaten, and jailed for two months. Unable to bear the humiliation, he took his own life, leaving his 10-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter destitute.

What action is being taken against those who drove him to such a tragic end, Jagan asked. Had the system worked, this tragedy would not have happened. In Kurnool district’s Orvakallu mandal, Meedivemula village, former MPTC member Ramesh Naidu was brutally murdered, stabbed and bludgeoned, by TDP members for his active role in YSRCP programmes addressing public issues. Is this the fate of those who work democratically for the people, Jagan lamented.