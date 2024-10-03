Jagan stresses need for strengthening YSRCP at grassroots level

Tadepalli : YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held discussions with the leaders of various associated wings of the party and announced that a workshop would soon be organised to train party leaders on coordination and grassroots-level organisation.

During the meeting, Jagan criticised the TDP-led coalition government in the State for its failure to manage key sectors like agriculture, education and healthcare.

He also criticised the government’s poor handling of the Vijayawada floods, stating it failed to assess the damage and provide fair compensation, favouring those with political connections.

He condemned the use of diversionary politics, stating that the government has been filing false cases to shift attention away from its failures.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also highlighted the need for YSRCP to strengthen its grassroots presence. He stated that the 24 associated wings of the party were being activated to bolster the organisational structure.

This would ensure that every party supporter and worker, from the village level to the State, plays a role in strengthening the party’s foundation. The involvement of grassroots members is crucial for maintaining a strong and organised party that can effectively fight future battles.

He encouraged leaders to ensure unity within the party, stressing the importance of reaching out to every village, district and community to engage more actively. He reiterated his commitment to supporting party members who work hard and assured that the party will stand by those who suffer setbacks while working for its cause.

