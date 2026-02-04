Jagan to console Ambati’s family today

Guntur: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Guntur city on Wednesday to console the family members of former minister Ambati Ramababu, who is in judicial custody in Rajahmundry Central Jail in connection with a case for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP activists attacked his house and office at Navabharat Nagar and damaged his office furniture. YSRCP leaders condemned his arrest. Jagan will console his family members and extend his support. He already enquired about Rambabu’s arrest. YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Rama Kishna Reddy, former MP Modugula Venugopala Reddy visited Rambabu’s house and consoled his family members.

Meanwhile, the police registered the case against the TDP activists who attacked Rambabu’s house and party office and burnt his car. Responding to the complaint lodged by Rambabu, the police registered the case.