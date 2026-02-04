India has established itself as global healthcare hub: Nadda

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said India has established itself as a global healthcare hub, supplying nearly 30 per cent of the world’s generic medicines and around 60 per cent of global vaccine demand. Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Pharma Conclave-1 online, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and several investors, Nadda said Indian pharmaceutical products are exported to more than 200 countries. “India has established itself as a global healthcare hub, and it is supplying 30 per cent of the world’s generic medicines and 60 per cent of global vaccine demand. “Indian pharma products are exported to more than 200 countries across the world.

This event is being held at a time when India is standing at a crucial and decisive phase of its development journey,” the minister said. He said that over the past decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has moved beyond a consumption-based economy towards a production- and innovation-driven economy. Nadda said that due to a strong digital infrastructure and wide-ranging governance reforms, India has emerged as a reliable and responsible global partner.

Initiatives such as Make in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India and Viksit Bharat have given a new direction to manufacturing, innovation and human development, he added. Referring to India’s G20 presidency and vaccine diplomacy, the minister said these have clearly demonstrated the country’s global responsibility and capabilities, with the most visible impact seen in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.