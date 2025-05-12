Jagan to visit Naik’s family tomorrow

Live
Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Kali Thanda village in Penukonda constituency, Sri Sathya Sai district, on Tuesday (May 13), to personally console the family of martyred soldier Murali Naik.
At 11:30 am, Jagan will arrive at the residence of Veera Jawan Murali Naik in Kali Thanda, Gorantla mandal, to meet and offer condolences to the bereaved family. He will spend time with the family, paying tributes to the soldier’s supreme sacrifice and expressing solidarity. Following the visit, Jagan is scheduled to depart at 12:30 pm.
Jagan already expressed his deep sorrow over Murali Naik’s passing while speaking with the family over phone and extended all possible support.
