Jagan unfit for politics: Ministers

Addanki: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, calling him ‘unfit for politics’ and the ‘most incompetent chief minister’ among all chief ministers who served Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

They inaugurated the black burley tobacco procurement centre and the swearing-in ceremony of the new committee members, including Telaprolu Ramesh as chairman, at the Agriculture Market Yard in Santhamaguluru on Wednesday. Speaking after the launch of the tobacco procurement centre, Minister Atachannaidu explained that the government has allocated about Rs 270 crore for the tobacco procurement through Markfed, marking the first time in the country’s history that a state government has undertaken tobacco procurement directly. He said that the initiative is specifically taken up for the Black Burley tobacco farmers, who were facing market difficulties due to bumper harvests this year.

Minister Gottipati explained that tobacco, cocoa, and mango crops achieved exceptionally high yields this year, leading to price drops in the market. The government stepped in to ensure farmers receive fair compensation, he said.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Santhamaguluru Agricultural Market Committee, the ministers launched sharp criticism against Jagan. Atachannaidu called the former CM unfit for politics, and accused him of mentally harassing and jailing opposition leaders, including himself and the present CM, Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged that Jagan’s government manufactured and sold liquor, embezzling Rs 32,000 crore through the scam. He criticised the earlier YSRCP government for neglect of projects like Polavaram, which was 70 percent complete but ignored for five years.

Gottipati said that though TDP has 18 MLAs in the assembly, they fought against 154 YSRCP members for five years. He criticised Jagan for neglecting the 1000 MW Polavaram power project. The ministers explained to the public about the current government’s welfare initiatives, including the pensions, Thalliki Vandanam, free gas cylinders, etc, and announced that the financial assistance programme for auto drivers is on the cards. They said that the benefits of Annadata Sukhibhava will be distributed by this month-end, while free bus travel for women will be launched on August 15. Atachannaidu also informed that the government is providing additional support for the cocoa and mango farmers.

Minister Gottipati emphasised the contrast between the current and previous governments and announced that over Rs 3 crore had been invested in canal maintenance, major and minor irrigation repairs completed before the agricultural season, in the Addanki assembly constituency under the coalition government. He announced the construction of warehouses and chilli yards at identified places soon.