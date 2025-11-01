Jagan unfit for public life, says Kolusu

Nellore: Information and public relations minister Kolusu Parthasarathyon Friday lashed out at YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that he is “not suitable for public life.” Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here, Parthasarathy criticised Jagan for targeting the coalition government instead of helping people affected by the recent cyclone. He said it was unfortunate that, as opposition leader, Jagan chose to criticise the government’s relief measures “while sitting in Bengaluru,” rather than visiting the flood-hit areas or mobilising his party workers for relief activities.

The minister recalled that during Jagan’s tenure as Chief Minister, his visits to flood-affected areas were conducted in a “highly sophisticated manner,” with red carpets and elevated platforms.

Parthasarathy said that on October 29, when the cyclone hit the coast N Chandrababu Naidu and human resources development minister Nara Lokesh personally monitored the situation from the Secretariat until midnight, issuing real-time instructions to district administrations. Their prompt coordination, he said, ensured that the state recorded zero human casualties.

He added that immediately after the cyclone crossed the coast, the Chief Minister visited the affected areas and interacted directly with victims to assess the damage.

Questioning Jagan’s credibility, Parthasarathy said the former Chief Minister should “first recall how his own government handled flood relief” before criticising the coalition. The minister revealed that around 1.75 lakh farmers suffered losses amounting to Rs 2,300 crore due to damage to paddy crops across 2,305 mandals, while horticulture crops worth Rs 829 crore were also affected by Cyclone Montha. He assured that the government would extend fair and timely compensation to all affected farmers on humanitarian grounds.

MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, NUDA chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and other leaders were present.