Jagan urges Naidu to stop weakening govt schools

Tadepalli: YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and TDP-led coalition government in the State to immediately cease actions that weaken government schools.

He emphasised the importance of education as a tool to permanently eradicate poverty.

Taking to the social media platform X, the YSRCP president criticised the TDP for rolling back key educational reforms aimed at providing quality education to the underprivileged. He said the TDP and its leadership has been taking regressive steps by cancelling the CBSE syllabus in government schools, thereby undermining the quality of education for students from poorer backgrounds.

He pointed out the contradiction in the TDP’s approach, highlighting that while they ensure the best education for children in private settings, they neglect the educational needs of children in government schools. He questioned the TDP’s motives, asking if they intend to keep government school students at a lower level permanently.

He further highlighted that during his tenure, the YSRCP government introduced a series of reforms to transform the State’s government schools, including initiatives like ‘Nadu-Nedu,’ the introduction of English medium, CBSE affiliation, and the incorporation of interactive learning methods. These reforms are aimed at elevating the standard of education and providing government school students with opportunities comparable to those in private institutions. However, he criticised the TDP coalition for systematically undoing these efforts, alleging a deliberate attempt to push government school students towards private institutions owned by TDP leaders.

He also defended government school teachers, stating that they are highly qualified, having passed competitive exams and received extensive training. He condemned the TDP government’s attempts to demoralise them, stressing the need to recognise their capabilities and contributions to the education sector.

He stressed the crucial role of education in eradicating poverty and urged the TDP coalition government to stop weakening government schools and instead, continue the reforms that were set in motion by the previous YSRCP government. He warned that depriving government school children of access to world-class education would not only harm the future of these students but also solidify the TDP’s legacy as opponents of the poor.