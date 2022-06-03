Jagan urges Shah to help resolve bifurcation issues

New Delhi: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday and urged him to step in to ensure the division of assets listed under Schedules IX and X of the AP Bifurcation Act.

The CM reminded the Union Minister of the commitment made by the Centre to extend hand holding to the residual State of Andhra Pradesh and asked him to intervene in resolving the disputes with the neighbouring Telangana.

Also referring to the Southern Zonal meet of the Union Home Ministry held sometime back at Tirupati, the Chief Minister reportedly asked the Union Minister to direct the ministries concerned to speed up the processes for fulfilling the commitments made in the Act. Another long-pending demand of the AP government that the properties of 112 training institutions be divided in a befitting ratio under Schedule X was also brought to his notice.

Sources, however, refused to reveal the political issues discussed by them including the upcoming Presidential election, etc. There could have been a reference to the recent arson and rioting at Amalapuram over the name change of the district from Konaseema to Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema, it is said. While the ruling party is blaming the TDP and Jana Sena for the riots, the latter are accusing the former of instigating the riots with ulterior motives.

The State BJP unit too is seeking a thorough inquiry into the same while suspecting the hand of the YSRCP.



There was no reference to the SCS this time around and nor was there any mention of the Visakha Steel Plant controversy. The agitation for halting the privatization process of the plant has crossed the 500-day mark the other day and the workers' unions have appealed to the CM to raise the issue with the Union Minister and the Prime Minister.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat during his two-day visit to national capital that began on Thursday.

Later, the Chief Minister left for Vijayawada.