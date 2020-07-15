Amaravati: The State government revenue will bounce back to surplus under able leadership of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, hoped the minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy, while wishing The Hans India readers on the occasion of its 9th Anniversary on Wednesday.



Goutham Reddy observed that the bad practices and wrong policies implemented by the previous government had led to financial instability in the State. Yet, he and the Chief Minister believe that there was no harm with the deficit.

"Our assets in this State can multiply ten times more than what it is. We will go for borrowings. But the net residual value of the borrowing is going to be much lesser when compared with the value accreditation that's going to come in. So with that, I can tell you, Andhra Pradesh is going to be the best State in the country in a short span of time", he explained.

He said that the YSRCP government witnessed three world-class disasters in the last one year, including financial deficit, LG Polymers issue and the COVID19. Still, the Chief Minister showed his leadership in handling these crises.

Across these three disasters, our Chief Minister has demonstrated that he is far bigger than any politician or Chief Ministers or toll leaders of the Country. Jagan is a greenhorn in terms of administration, but yet, one should complement him for his dedication, perseverance and his will power to do something good for the State. The State is on a much better track now, when compared with the previous government. Today, in spite of a deficit budget, the State government fulfilled 90 percent of our welfare promises.

Apart from delivering the welfare schemes, Jagan also reached the industrialists by clearing the MSMEs dues and waived electrical charges, created working capital. Today, this country is going to be greatly benefitted. The central government can take him into their confidence. For instance, even before people were discussing lockdowns, Jagan was discussing exits, talking about zonings, he was ahead of thought process, was the first person who said we have to live with coronavirus. Though people made fun of him at that time, it is the order of the day now. It just shows his farsightedness, very practical and astute leader. Goutham Reddy thought that the State is going to see a golden era in the next couple of decades under the leadership of Jagan.

Jagan was adept in handling the LG Polymers gas leak situation. He flew into the dangerous zone. He stayed in Visakhapatnam. He gave the compensation in an unimaginable manner. This showed how the Chief Minister and his team were working. For the next twenty to twenty five years he will be the Chief Minister, Goutham Reddy observed.