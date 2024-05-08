YSRCP Candidates Conduct Election Campaign in Unguthuru Mandal, Eluru

In a fervent display of campaign fervor, YSRCP Unguthuru MLA candidate Mr. Puppala Vasu Babu and Eluru Parliament YSRCP candidate Mr. Karumuri Sunil Kumar recently led an election campaign in Unguthuru mandal's Kaikaram village, garnering enthusiastic support from local leaders and residents. The event commenced with a warm welcome extended by Unguthuru Mandal MPP Mrs. Ganta Srilakshmi, Mandal ZPTC members Koripalli Vijayalakshmi, and Eluru District Panchayat Raj Wing President Mr. Puppala Gopi, setting the stage for a vibrant bike rally.

Amidst the spirited atmosphere, tributes were paid to Dr. BR Ambedkar at his statue in Ambedkar Colony, followed by special prayers led by Pastor DV Ratnam to rally support for the re-election of MLA, MP candidates, and the government of Jagan Mohan Reddy. The event witnessed a significant turnout of women supporters who wholeheartedly endorsed the YSRCP's governance and expressed their eagerness to see Jagan Mohan Reddy's government secure another term.





Addressing the gathering, YSRCP candidate for Eluru Parliament, Mr. Sunil Kumar, assured the community of unwavering support, emphasizing solidarity with farmers, youth, and women. He pledged to be a dedicated voice for the constituency in Parliament, working in tandem with Puppala Vasu Babu to drive development initiatives and amplify the constituents' concerns at the national level.



The campaign event underscored the momentum building behind the YSRCP candidates as they engage with local communities and stakeholders, galvanizing support for their re-election bid and advocating for continued progress and representation in the political landscape. As the election season unfolds, the YSRCP's proactive outreach efforts aim to resonate with voters and reinforce their commitment to serving the interests of the people.