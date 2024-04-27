Live
- Elnaaz Norouzi opens up on playing dual roles in 'Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond'
- Father of youth who died during weight loss surgery urges TN Health Minister to speed up probe
- RSP leader writes to Calcutta HC Chief Justice seeking action against Abhishek Banerjee for 'anti-judiciary' remarks
- BJP, Akali Dal, Congress leaders join AAP in Punjab
- BJP fields 26/11 counsel Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central; drops Poonam Mahajan
- All to play for in Bhopal as Olympic Selection Trials 1&2 conclude
- S. Korea medical crisis: New head of doctors' association vows war
- IPL 2024: Sensational knocks by Fraser-McGurk, Stubbs carry Delhi Capitals to 257/4 vs MI
- Heat wave sweeps across Odisha
- ED's claims on evidence destruction ‘baseless’, arrest ‘politically motivated’: CM Kejriwal in affidavit to SC
Just In
Jagana assures to fulfill 99% of promises, give only possible guarantees for implementation: BS Maqbool
During an election campaign in NP Kunta, Kadiri, YSR Congress MLA candidate BS Maqbool expressed confidence in Chief Minister Jagananna's ability to fulfill 99% of the promises made in the manifesto.
During an election campaign in NP Kunta, Kadiri, YSR Congress MLA candidate BS Maqbool expressed confidence in Chief Minister Jagananna's ability to fulfill 99% of the promises made in the manifesto. Maqbool highlighted that Jagananna has been proactive in providing government schemes to eligible individuals without discrimination or bribery, unlike his predecessor Chandrababu who made false promises and failed to deliver.
Maqbool urged the public to support Jagananna for a second term as Chief Minister, emphasizing the positive impact of schemes like Navratna on various sections of society. He cited examples of students who tragically committed suicide due to lack of educational opportunities and individuals who were denied pension under the previous regime, noting that Jagananna has worked to address these issues.
Comparing Jagananna's prompt implementation of schemes to Chandrababu's alleged manipulation of welfare programs for personal gain, Maqbool stressed the need for leadership that prioritizes the welfare of all citizens. He called on voters to consider the difference between Jagananna's inclusive governance and Chandrababu's self-serving tactics before casting their ballots.
The campaign event in NP Kunta was attended by various political leaders and community members, including Hindupuram Parliament Election Observers, State Chief Secretary Vajrabhaskar Reddy, and former MLA Attar Chand Basha. The gathering served as a platform for Maqbool to rally support for Jagananna's re-election bid and underscore the importance of keeping political promises.