Jagana assures to fulfill 99% of promises, give only possible guarantees for implementation: BS Maqbool

During an election campaign in NP Kunta, Kadiri, YSR Congress MLA candidate BS Maqbool expressed confidence in Chief Minister Jagananna's ability to fulfill 99% of the promises made in the manifesto. Maqbool highlighted that Jagananna has been proactive in providing government schemes to eligible individuals without discrimination or bribery, unlike his predecessor Chandrababu who made false promises and failed to deliver.

Maqbool urged the public to support Jagananna for a second term as Chief Minister, emphasizing the positive impact of schemes like Navratna on various sections of society. He cited examples of students who tragically committed suicide due to lack of educational opportunities and individuals who were denied pension under the previous regime, noting that Jagananna has worked to address these issues.

Comparing Jagananna's prompt implementation of schemes to Chandrababu's alleged manipulation of welfare programs for personal gain, Maqbool stressed the need for leadership that prioritizes the welfare of all citizens. He called on voters to consider the difference between Jagananna's inclusive governance and Chandrababu's self-serving tactics before casting their ballots.

The campaign event in NP Kunta was attended by various political leaders and community members, including Hindupuram Parliament Election Observers, State Chief Secretary Vajrabhaskar Reddy, and former MLA Attar Chand Basha. The gathering served as a platform for Maqbool to rally support for Jagananna's re-election bid and underscore the importance of keeping political promises.











