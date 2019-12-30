Jagananna Amma Vodi Scheme: 10,992 beneficiaries identified from Uravakonda in Anantapur

The zonal education department has released the first list of 10,992 students in Uravakonda Zone to be eligible for the Jagananna Amma Vidi scheme, which provides an incentive of Rs.15000. Authorities have identified 13,729 students from the Uravakonda Zone as well as 13,729 students studying in different parts of the state from 1 to Intermediate.

However, only one student is eligible for the scheme and the student's mother's bank account will be credited with the scheme's opening day on January 9.

The Andhra Pradesh government has said that it is introducing the 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' scheme with the idea to provide financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 to the parents of school-going children.

Although the scheme was introduced to students of classes 1-10 it was decided to apply to the inter. 6,455.80 crore was allocated for Amma Vodi Scheme. However, this number is likely to increase.